ORLANDO, FLA. — Low-sugar baked snacks brand HighKey is launching a sugar-free sandwich cookie featuring two crispy chocolate wafers around a layer of vanilla crème.

Each two-cookie serving contains no sugar, 2 grams of net carbs, 7 grams of fiber and 60 calories. The cookies are made using gluten-free, soy-free and keto-friendly ingredients.

“We are so excited to unveil our latest dunking delicious creation,” said Joe Ens, chief executive officer of HighKey. “We’ve spent the last year testing and perfecting the best-tasting, low-sugar sandwich cookie on the market. We thought about everything consumers want in this type of cookie from the perfect crunch to dunkability to the sweet, creamy filling so we could truly deliver something that tastes as good as the original.”

HighKey’s sandwich cookies will be available for purchase on Amazon and at select retailers nationwide in 2023.