SOUTHAMPTON, NY. — Tate’s Bake Shop, a Mondelez International, Inc. brand, has introduced Cookie Bark, bite-size pieces of the brand’s crispy chocolate chip cookie covered in chocolate and toppings. Cookie Bark is available in two varieties: dark chocolate with sea salt and milk chocolate with white chocolate drizzle.

“At Tate’s Bake Shop, we pride ourselves on consistently delivering exciting and new offerings and with the debut of our Cookie Bark, we are providing a decadent, indulgent treat that transforms our signature, crispy chocolate chip cookie into an entirely new experience,” said Lauren Sella, chief marketing officer of Tate’s Bake Shop. “Tate’s Bake Shop’s chocolate chip cookie has become a renowned favorite — and now, Tate’s Cookie Bark is taking that same beloved cookie and offering it for a ‘next level’ treat.”

Cookie Bark is available at a suggested retail price of $6.49 for a 6-oz pouch on tatesbakeshop.com and in stores nationwide this month.