WASHINGTON — Wellness beverages, probiotics and upcycled plant-based products all will impact the food and beverage industry in 2023, according to the International Food Information Council (IFIC). Other top issues identified by IFIC included packaging, treatment of workers and supply chains.

Consumers in 2023 will seek benefits like energy, mental health and gut health in their beverages, according to IFIC. Alternate caffeine choices will appear. One example is yaupon tea, a lower-caffeine alternative with a sweet flavor profile. The ingredient yaupon was identified by Whole Foods Market, an Amazon.com, Inc., business as one to watch this year. Mocktails and non-alcoholic options will continue to grow in number.

Probiotics will expand beyond the yogurt section, showing up in chocolate, ice cream, juices, sauces and nutrition bars. Beverages are another delivery system for probiotics and prebiotics. Several ingredient suppliers have been responding to consumer interest in probiotics during the past few years.

Pasta, rice and snack innovations also are expected to trend during the year, according to IFIC. Many will feature upcycled claims, meaning they contain plant-based food components that ordinarily would have gone to waste but instead are processed for use in other products.

Food packaging should make news in 2023 with natural and clean foods at the forefront. The US Food and Drug Administration also may rule on an updated definition of “healthy” foods. The 2022 Food and Health Survey from IFIC found 37% of respondents defined healthy food as fresh. Other answers were low in sugar at 32% and good source of protein at 29%.

Diversity, equity and inclusion should have more of an impact on industry. The 2022 IFIC survey showed 45% of respondents said that fair and equitable treatment of workers is important in their purchasing decisions. The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines emphasized the importance of diversity and cultural traditions in reaching more of the US population.

“Glocalization” refers to the interplay between globalization that respects and adapts to local needs and conditions. Americans have become more educated about global supply chains and how factors like pandemic and war affect supply chains. Eighty-three percent of respondents in the 2022 Food and Health Survey said they noticed an increase in the cost of food and beverages over a year.