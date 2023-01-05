HORSHOLM, DENMARK — Color supplier Oterra has created a new leadership position to head the company’s environmental efforts and named Vera Karmebäck global sustainability lead.

“Our employees and customers expect us to be the industry leader when it comes to sustainability — and as a natural colors company that believes nature got it right — it makes perfect sense that we lead the color industry in finding the best ways to adopt sustainable practices for the future,” said Odd Erik Hansen, chief executive officer for Oterra.

Prior to joining Oterra, formerly Chr. Hansen, Ms. Karmebäck was the sustainability manager at RA International. She was also named a 2022 UN Global Compact SDG pioneer for her efforts toward achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Ms. Karmebäck holds a bachelor’s degree in development studies from Lund University.