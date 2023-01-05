HINGHAM, MASS. — Specialty cracker manufacturer Venus Wafers unveiled a new snacking brand with South Shores Puff Snacks.

Named for the company’s location in Massachusetts, South Shore Puff Snacks offer a protein-packed, crunchy, flavorful snack. Available in vegan cheddar, barbecue and chili lime flavors, the puffs snacks can be purchased in 4-oz and 1.5-oz bags.

“South Shore Puff Snacks is the perfect complement to the crackers and flatbreads we’re known for,” said James Anderko, vice president of sales. “The puffs are a fun and exciting snack option. And like our crackers and flatbreads, they’re a healthier alternative to chips.”