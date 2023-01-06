SURREY, UK — Krispy Kreme UK Ltd. has introduced what it’s calling “lighter sweet treats,” which are lower calorie donuts. The donuts are available in berry burst and lemon crunch flavors and contain 195 calories. At 195 calories, the donuts have the same calories as the company’s Original Glazed donuts but significantly fewer calories than its other donut varieties, which range anywhere from 210 calories to 410 calories. The lower calorie options will be available in the UK through Jan. 29, according to Krispy Kreme.