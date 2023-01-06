SOUTHAMPTON, NY. — Mondelez International, Inc. cookie brand Tate’s Bake Shop added a kosher lemon cookie to its gluten-free portfolio. Tate’s Gluten Free Lemon Cookies feature a crispy lemon cookie made using a rice flour base.

The brand launched its first gluten-free cookie over a decade ago with the introduction of a gluten-free chocolate chip variety. The company now offers four gluten-free flavors, including chocolate chip, coconut, ginger and the new lemon flavor. In 2021, Tate’s debuted its first vegan cookies in chocolate chip and vanilla maple flavors.

Certified gluten-free by the National Celiac Association and certified kosher by the Orthodox Union, the lemon cookies are available at retailers nationwide and online at the suggested retail price of $5.99 per bag.