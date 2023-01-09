DENVER – A validated study showed Guardian, a pathogen reduction technology from Energis Solutions, Denver, performed at a 225% higher kill rate than acid-based solutions during the wheat tempering process. The Guardian technology did not leave chemical residuals or alter the functionality of wheat and flour.

As part of the study hard winter wheat was inoculated with E. faecium (Salmonella) and E. coli (STEC) and then treated with Guardian. Results showed an average 5.40 log reduction of E. coli and an average 3.93 log reduction of Salmonella when analyzed against the non-treated control samples. A third-party laboratory performed the study in partnership with Panhandle Milling at a Panhandle Milling facility in Dawn, Texas.

Energis Solutions and Panhandle Milling both belong to the PHM Brands family of companies.