WASHINGTON – The US Food and Drug Administration has amended food additive regulations to allow the use of vitamin D³ as a nutritional supplement in breakfast cereal and grain-based bars such as breakfast bars, granola bars and rice cereal bars, according to the Jan. 5 issue of the Federal Register. The action comes in response to a petition filed by the Kellogg Co., Battle Creek, Mich., on June 25, 2019. Vitamin D³ now may be included at levels up to 560 international units (IU) per 100 grams in breakfast cereal and up to 400 IU per 100 grams in grain-based nutrition bars.

The Institute of Medicine of the National Academies issued a report in 2011 to establish dietary reference intakes (DRI) for vitamin D. The Kellogg Co. submitted reports of scientific studies published after the 2011 report to the FDA. The studies supported a conclusion that the proposed uses of vitamin D³ are safe.

The FDA will accept objections to the ruling through Feb. 6. Electronic objections may be made at www.regulations.gov. Written objections may be mailed to Dockets Management Staff (HFA-305), Food and Drug Administration, 5630 Fishers Lane, Rm. 1061, Rockville, MD 20852. All submissions must include the Docket No. FDA-2019-F-3519.