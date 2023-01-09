AMERSFOORT, THE NETHERLANDS — FrieslandCampina Ingredients and biotechnology company Triplebar Bio Inc. have entered a partnership to develop and scale the production of cell-based proteins using precision fermentation. Triplebar Bio, Emeryville, Calif., uses hardware, software, biology and biochemistry to develop products and biological production systems that replicate and accelerate evolution found in nature.

The two companies will produce microbial cells through precision fermentation that create bioactive proteins that support human health and nutrition. Amersfoort-based FrieslandCampina in 2016 began using precision fermentation to produce human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs).

“Precision fermentation is a fast-developing technology that will shape the future of the food and nutrition industry,” said Anne Peter Lindeboom, managing director innovation at FrieslandCampina Ingredients. “Dairy ingredients will continue to play a vital role in the future of nutrition as a source of high-quality proteins and prebiotics and these remain our core offering. At the same time, we are continuously exploring new ways that technology and nature can be harnessed to support consumers with special dietary needs — at every stage of life.”