CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme, Inc. is offering its Biscoff donuts for the first time in the United States. Created in collaboration with Lotus Bakeries, the collection includes three new donuts that combine the flavors of both brands.

“Our donuts made with Lotus Biscoff are popular around the world and it’s definitely time for our US fans to get a taste,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer at Krispy Kreme. “Both donut and cookie lovers will be amazed by this delicious combination.”

Beginning Jan. 9, for a limited time, the three-donut collection will be available at participating Krispy Kreme shops and grocery stores across the United States. The collection combines the flavors of Krispy Kreme’s original glaze with Lotus Biscoff’s cookies and cookie butter, known for their unique caramelized cookie taste.

Offerings include Biscoff Iced, a Krispy Kreme original glazed donut dipped in Biscoff cookie butter icing; Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake, an original glazed donut dipped in Biscoff cookie butter icing and topped with a swirl of cream cheese buttercream and Biscoff crumble; and Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme Filled, a shell donut filled with Biscoff cookie butter crème filling, dipped in Biscoff cookie butter icing and topped with a swirl of dark chocolate icing and Biscoff cookie crumbles.

The company said it will utilize its delivered fresh daily (DFD) system to deliver the new collection daily to select grocery stores near Krispy Kreme shops. Available in 6-packs, the Biscoff donut assortment will be available at select Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers, and Wakefern grocery stores.

