BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, ENGLAND — Mintec Ltd. has acquired AgriBriefing, a business publisher and provider of market information to stakeholders in the poultry, egg, meat, seafood, plant protein and related segments of the food industry.

The acquisition includes the brands Urner Barry, Strategie Grains, FeedInfo and Tropical Research Services. It builds on Mintec’s previous acquisitions of Kairo Commodities and CommoPrices and will establish the combined company as the world’s largest agri-food focused price reporting agency, said Spencer Wicks, chief executive officer of Mintec.

The combined company will have a broad portfolio of feed-to-food commodity prices, forecasts, cost modeling tools and fundamental market data, serving more than 5,000 customers in 50 countries, according to Mintec.

“All of our combined customers can now further optimize their business strategy with access to even more robust and reliable price data and analytics for the key commodities they buy, sell and consume,” Mr. Wicks said. “By combining the extensive range of unique data and market intelligence available, we will be offering access to the most comprehensive solution and resource for businesses to navigate the global pressures impacting their costs and overall profitability.”

Headquartered in London with offices in the United States and France, AgriBriefing comprises multiple global brands with a combined 200 years of experience specializing in agri-food supply chain through its products and proprietary data.

“This partnership is a fantastic combination of commodity intelligence companies that ensures our customers can stay on top of commodity price challenges and opportunities related to cost,” said Rory Brown, CEO of AgriBriefing. “It's a natural home for us.”

Through its diverse brands, the combined company will have a portfolio of agri-food commodity data assets spanning 650 commodities across 21,000 time series, including benchmarks globally.

Mintec is a portfolio company of Five Arrows and Synova, who hold a significant minority investment. The combination with AgriBriefing is the first strategic acquisition following Five Arrows’ investment in the company.