CHICAGO — Family-owned thin crust pizza company Home Run Inn is expanding its frozen pizza distribution to include Albertson’s, Kroger, Walmart, Publix, Meijer and Target stores nationwide. The announcement comes at the same time as the company’s 75th anniversary.

Home Run Inn’s frozen pizzas are available in cheese, sausage, pepperoni and Veggie Lovers flavors in both regular and ultra-thin crust varieties. The company makes its pizza dough in-house using non-GMO ingredients.

“When my great grandparents started Home Run Inn 75 years ago, I am sure they hardly imagined it would ever be available nationwide,” said Gina (Perrino) Bolger, senior vice president and fourth-generation family member of Home Run Inn. “From the beginning, our goal has been to provide a high-quality product that celebrates our traditions and heritage that is a true labor of love. We’re so proud to be able to share what we do best with families throughout the US.”

Home Run Inn began distributing frozen pizzas in the 1960s at select regional retailers.