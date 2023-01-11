BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. baked snacks brand RXBAR is debuting its first line of granola in three flavors including original, peanut butter and chocolate. Until this launch, the company has specialized in clean label nutrition bars.

Each granola flavor contains 10 grams of protein per serving and features a crunchy oat base.

“Fans of RXBAR trust us for our no B.S. approach to snacking and new RXBAR Granola delivers on just that,” said Eileen Flaherty, senior brand manager, RXBAR. “Thanks to simple, protein-packed ingredients, RXBAR Granola has an unbeatable crunch, flavor and texture that will fuel fans’ active lifestyles and upgrade their breakfast, lunch or snack game from here on out.”

Strawberry RXBAR

Source: Kellogg Co.

Alongside the granola launch, RXBAR is introducing the first bar in its new Craft Batch line: Strawberry RXBAR. Each bar contains 12 grams of protein per serving. The Craft Batch initiative will release one new bar annually, based on consumer feedback and influence.

“The Craft Batch flavor selection process directly engages RXBAR fans to better cater to their ever-evolving palates and desire for variety,” Ms. Flaherty said. “Strawberry was selected as the first Craft Batch flavor after feedback revealed a growing craving for a real strawberry taste from the healthy lifestyle bars market.”