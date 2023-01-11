CHICAGO — New leadership and doubling down on the four Ds of delivery, digital, drive-thru and development are part of McDonald’s Corp.’s Accelerating the Arches 2.0 strategy unveiled earlier this month.

As part of the strategy kick off, the company has created four new leadership roles. As of Feb. 1, Morgan Flatley will be promoted to executive vice president, global chief marketing officer; Skye Anderson will be promoted to president, global business services; Andrew Gregory will become senior vice president, global franchising and development and new business ventures; and Spero Droulias will assume the role of senior vice president, chief transformation officer.

The company plans its future growth around M-C-D, maximizing marketing, committing to the core products and doubling down on the four Ds of delivery, digital, drive-thru and development.

In a Jan. 6 message to McDonald’s global employees, Chris Kempczinski, president and chief executive officer, said, “As we begin 2023 from a position of strength, we cannot stand still. As Ray Kroc used to say, ‘If you’re not green and growing, you’re ripe and rotting.’ Fortunately, there remains so much growth potential within our ‘M-C-D’ pillars,” he said. “However, to realize the full potential of our strategy, we must also objectively assess areas we can do better.”

McDonald’s said it plans to elevate its marketing with more emphasis on campaigns like Famous Orders since they drive growth and promote its brand.

“We will continue leaning into that strategy and scale platforms across markets to find new ways to tap into the zeitgeist and have fun with our customers,” the company said.

McDonald’s also plans to find new ways to improve on classic items on its menu like the Big Mac, french fries and Chicken McNuggets. The company noted that chicken would continue to be a growth driver as it looks to increase its global market share.

A focus on digital, delivery and drive-thru during 2023 continues to be a focus for the quick-service restaurant. McDonald’s said that in its top six markets, digital ordering represents over one-third of systemwide sales, including ordering McDelivery or at restaurant kiosks.

The company plans to continue to make new strides as demand increases. A new testing concept recently was developed for the order ahead lane at a McDonald’s restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas.