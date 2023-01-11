GREENWICH, CONN. — Gluten-free cookie company REAL Cookies is launching Cookie Poppers — mini versions of the company’s full-size cookies, targeted at on-the-go snacking occasions.

Made without allergens such as gluten, soy, corn, dairy and eggs, the plant-based Cookie Poppers are available in three varieties, including chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate chip and lemon blueberry.

“Our goal has always been to create the best healthy cookie on earth — a clean and wholesome snack that tastes great and makes us feel energetic and healthy,” said Lauren Berger, co-founder of REAL Cookies. “With the introduction of our Cookie Poppers, we are excited to continue this mission by offering consumers a bite-size alternative to our tasty, plant-based cookies.”

The cookies are available on the company website or Amazon.com for the suggested retail price of $7.99 per 4.4-oz pouch.