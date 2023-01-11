JACKSON, MICH. — LeMatic Inc. named Mark Porter as its new manager of risk mitigation.

Mr. Porter has served in the bakery manufacturing and engineering industries for 45 years, beginning in the late 1970s at Baker Perkins. He then spent 35 years at Aunt Millie’s, beginning as director of engineering before advancing to director of manufacturing, vice president of manufacturing and finally senior vice president of operations, where he served for 20 years before retiring from the company in 2018.

He was in charge of equipment sourcing, construction, startup, staffing and management of five new bakery plants along with upgrades to four others, in addition to traditional corporate management and plant oversight duties.

“I have no doubt that Mark will be of much value to not only LeMatic, but our customers as well,” said Richard Kirkland, LeMatic president. “We need someone to engage the customer early on in a project and align our deliverables with their expectations. With Mark’s vast experience in bakery projects, I believe he will greatly reduce the many risks that occur during design, manufacture, assembly and installation of a project.”