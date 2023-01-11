URBANA, OHIO — American Pan, a division of Bundy Baking Solutions, and Turbelco have partnered to form Turbelco, an American Pan Company.

American Pan is a provider of custom and stock baking pans, pan coatings and pan refurbishment services to bakeries of all sizes. Turbelco provides coating solutions to the global baking industry and maintains locations in both Turkey and Germany.

The Turbelco facilities in Turkey and Germany will continue normal operations, with investment plans for the future. This investment plan includes updating the facility in Germany to provide refurbishment services for DuraShield and OptiShield coated pans, American Pan’s long-life, non-stick coatings.

“We are very excited about partnering with such a strong, experienced and innovative company,” said Metin Akyilmaz, founder and general manager of Turbelco. “This will allow Turbelco to offer new products and services to our existing customers as well as expand our products into new markets.”

William Bundy, president of global manufacturing for American Pan, suggested the partnership will benefit his company’s customers.

“Our goal is to always be where our customers need us, when they need us,” he said. “Partnering with Turbelco provides us with the means to advance that strategy with an exceptional team that has the same dedication to investment, innovation and customer service.”