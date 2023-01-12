ROSEMONT, ILL. — Batory Foods has created a new business unit, Batory Sweetener Solutions, to capitalize on its recent growth in the sweeteners sector. The move follows the company’s acquisition of Sweetener Solutions, Savannah, Ga., in 2022.

Batory Sweetener Solutions will be dedicated to food and beverage sweeteners, including conventional ingredients, low-sugar alternatives, precision blending and custom formulation. Jessica Zielinski, who has served two years as director of sales at Batory Foods, will lead Batory Sweetener Solutions.

“Our exponential growth in the sweeteners space over the past few years brought us to this very satisfying place, one where our sweeteners capabilities called for its own dedicated cornerstone of our business,” said Vince Pinneri, president of Rosemont-based Batory Foods. “As Batory Sweetener Solutions launches and matures, we will continue to broaden our ingredient offerings and capabilities in the sweetener realm, aligning with key consumer trends in sugar reduction and replacement — all while meeting mounting sugar consumption concerns with innovative, palate-pleasing solutions.”

Batory Foods offers a portfolio of ingredients to food, beverage and nutraceutical manufacturers throughout the United States.