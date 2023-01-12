YORK, PA. — JLS Automation, a company providing vision-guided robotic solutions for the food packaging industry, has promoted Craig Hafner to chief technology officer and Craig Wolfe to chief operating officer.

“Their proven individual dedication to JLS and our customers combined with their shared ability to work collaboratively in these new roles will help pave the way for JLS’ continued growth,” said Craig Souser, president and chief executive officer.

In his new role, Mr. Hafner, who has been with the company for more than 20 years, will work to further develop new technologies to drive innovation at JLS. He specializes in machine design, robotics and project management.

Mr. Wolfe will oversee managing day-to-day business operations and lead the company through growth opportunities. He has extensive experience in manufacturing leadership, including operations management, lean continuous improvement, maintenance, customer service and fabrication.