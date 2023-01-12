ROBESONIA, PA. — Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), a manufacturer of snack production systems, promoted Dan McMahon to technical sales manager. He will serve as the technical point of contact between the sales and marketing teams and as a liaison between the engineering and sales teams.

“We are excited to welcome Dan into the sales group,” said Shawn Moye, vice president of sales, RBS. “His experience and strength in engineering, problem-solving, critical thinking and communication will make him a tremendous asset to the team.”

Mr. McMahon began at RBS in 2014 as a mechanical designer. He was promoted to senior mechanical designer in 2020, followed by a promotion to conveyance group manager.

Mr. McMahon received a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Villanova University.