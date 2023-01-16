KANSAS CITY — Two donut powerhouses, Hostess Brands, Inc. and Krispy Kreme, hope to increase sales by expanding donut consumption into more dayparts and points of access, especially internationally.

Hostess Brands in 2022 introduced Hostess Bouncers available in Twinkies, Ding Dongs and Donettes. The bite-size snacks fit well into the lunch boxes of children. The cinnamon Donettes feature a sweet filling inside a glazed cake donut hole. Each multi-pack box of Hostess Bouncers contains five packable, portable pouches with three Bouncers per pouch.

“Consumers increasingly are looking for snackable, pop-able, shareable treats that offer a sweet reward without the mess, and that’s exactly what Hostess Bouncers deliver,” said Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands. “We’re excited to roll out mini variations of some of our most-loved creations as the perfect sweet surprises in any lunch box.”

The company also launched Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes in chocolate mocha and caramel macchiato flavors. Each donut contains between 50 to 70 mg of caffeine. The Jumbo Donettes are three times bigger than the original Donettes mini donuts.

Double-digit sales increase

US retail sales of center-store, full-size donuts for Hostess Brands reached $646 million in the 52 weeks ended Dec. 4, 2022, which was up 27% from the previous 52-week period, according to IRI, a Chicago-based market research firm. Unit sales rose 11% to 250 million. The center-store, full-size donut category overall had sales of $1.93 billion for the 52 weeks ended Dec. 4, which was up 21% from the previous 52-week period. Unit sales increased 7% to 696 million.

Doughnut Peddler, Chandler, Ariz., broke into the top 10 of center-store, full-size donut vendors. Sales rose 295% to $31 million over the 52-week period, ranking Doughnut Peddler at No. 7 among vendors. Unit sales increased 212% to 16 million. Doughnut Peddler items may be found in the states of Arizona, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The company has bakeries in Chandler, Ariz.; Orlando, Fla.; Charlotte, NC; Chattanooga, Tenn.; and Houston. Jon Dairman, as director of innovation, facilities and equipment, was named 2021 Operations Executive of the Year by Baking & Snack, a sister publication to Milling & Baking News.

Rich Products, Buffalo, NY, offered operators a way to expand their bakery offerings by launching a fully finished donut portfolio with eight flavors in 2022. The donuts, ranging from cake and glazed rings, sprinkled and filled, are ready-to-serve with a fresh flavor lasting two times longer than other bakery options, according to Rich Products.

“We heard from operators who are labor-challenged yet want to offer a variety of delicious donuts that stay fresher longer,” said Alyssa Barrett, customer marketing manager at Rich Products. “The Rich’s fully finished donut line offers these solutions and more. The Rich’s fully finished donut portfolio satisfies every donut craving: glazed or iced, yeast or cake, plain or sprinkled, specialty or filled.”

More points of access

Krispy Kreme donuts found their way into foodservice in 2022. The company partnered with McDonald’s to offer donuts at nine McDonald’s restaurants in Louisville, Ky., and the surrounding area. The three donuts offered were Original Glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and raspberry-filled.

Executives detailed how Krispy Kreme plans to expand during a Dec. 15, 2022, investor day. The company had about 11,700 global points of access at that time and expected to increase that number to about 18,500 by 2026. Krispy Kreme soon will be in six continents since it has plans to open in South America, said Michael J. Tattersfield, chief executive officer and president.

“I’d say our next step with the point of access is going to be north of 75,000 right, where we’re going to be building 10% to 15% of points of access on a yearly basis from 10 to up to 25 hubs, whether it’s equity or partnership that’s involved in that,” he said.

Krispy Kreme will continue to target special occasions like Valentine’s Day and Halloween, said David W. Skena, chief brand officer. The company asked consumers in Australia and New Zealand whether they would like to be married at Krispy Kreme on Valentine’s Day.

“And honestly, we thought we’d get a few people,” he said. “It’s got to be a few, right? Over 340 couples have asked, please, yes, I would like to be married at Krispy Kreme on Valentine’s Day, which is really cool. It just shows you how special this brand is and how deeply people feel its association with this brand and how much they want to share this brand with other share special occasions with others.”