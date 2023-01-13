HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Co. has reorganized its International business unit to support continued growth in the segment. Hershey’s strategy seeks to build on the unit’s 81% operating income increase, up to $35.4 million, during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

The organizational changes, which went into effect Jan. 1, 2023, include Herjit Bhalla stepping into the role of vice president for the Canada division while continuing his work leading the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) business.

Mr. Bhalla previously led Hershey India and oversaw its efforts to innovate automation and go-to-market transformation, ultimately doubling the business.

“Herjit’s appointment as VP of Canada in addition to his current leadership of AMEA speaks to our confidence in his ability to lead our ambitions in these critical markets,” said Rohit Grover, president of Hershey International. “He will serve our people and our company with the qualities The Hershey Co. is known for — experience, expertise and leadership that delivers robust, profitable growth and competitive share gains.”

Additionally, Hershey’s Europe unit has been separated from the AMEA business into a standalone business led by Jackson Hitchon. Under Mr. Hitchon’s direction, the Europe business will seek to grow its market in the United Kingdom and establish a key market in Germany.

“I am also delighted to recognize the success of the Europe business under Jackson Hitchon and am confident a focus on key markets in Europe will allow us to realize our potential in the region,” Mr. Grover said.