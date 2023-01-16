MINNEAPOLIS — Chex Mix, a brand of General Mills, Inc., is bringing back bagel chips to the brand’s classic snack mix. Partnering with hip-hop musician Sir Mix-A-Lot, the brand is celebrating the bagel chip’s return with the first-ever remix of the artist’s 1992 chart-topping single “Baby Got Back,” which Sir Mix-A-Lot has dubbed “Bagel is Back.”

“Chex Mix fans have been calling for the return of the bagel chip for years and we knew when the time came that we needed to bring it back in a big way,” said Stephanie Lensing, brand experience manager for Chex Mix. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with mix master, Sir Mix-A-Lot, to not only bring back the bagel chip but to also drop a remix to his legendary song in its honor.”

Consumers can purchase Chex Mix nationwide or online at the suggested retail price of $3.99 per 8.75-oz bag.