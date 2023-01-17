MINNEAPOLIS — CHS Inc. and Cargill intend to expand the export capabilities of their joint venture, TEMCO LLC, with the addition of Cargill’s export grain terminal in Houston, providing additional shipping access for grains, oilseeds and byproducts through the port of Houston.

TEMCO, a 24-year partnership between Cargill and CHS, currently operates three facilities in the Pacific Northwest: Portland, Ore.; and Kalama and Tacoma, Wash. These three facilities distribute grain to global markets, primarily in the Asia-Pacific region.

“We’re pleased to continue to build upon our successful relationship with Cargill to expand the reach of TEMCO,” said John Griffith, executive vice president of ag business for CHS. “In keeping with our purpose of creating connections to empower agriculture, access to the Houston terminal provides additional options for area cooperatives and farmers to participate in the global marketplace, helping to advance CHS growth strategy for the region and open new opportunities for US farmers.”

The Houston terminal is 40 miles inland from the Gulf of Mexico via Galveston Bay. With 6 million bus of storage and capacity for 350 rail cars, the facility handles up to 250 million bus annually. The terminal receives both trucks and railcars with a variety of commodities for global export.

“We look forward to expanding our joint venture by integrating the Houston terminal and leveraging the successful operating model that’s in place today with TEMCO,” said Sheryl Wallace, president of North America Grain for Cargill. “We are excited to provide additional market access and opportunities for our farmer customers and to better serve our global demand customers.”

Brian Kubik, general manager at TEMCO, added, “The TEMCO team is excited to integrate the Houston terminal into our operations. This expansion will create efficiencies and opportunities for TEMCO and its employees.”