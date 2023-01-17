ETOBICOKE, ONT. — Bimbo Canada, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, is investing C$15 million ($11.2 million) to build a new tortilla production line at its baking plant in Hamilton, Ont., according to the government of Ontario.

The government of Ontario said it is providing C$1.5 million ($1.1 million) through the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Competitiveness program in support of the expansion, which is expected to help Bimbo meet growing market demand for tortillas in Western Canada.

“We would like to thank the Ontario government for their support in installing a new innovative and high-speed tortilla production line at our Trillium bakery in Hamilton,” said Marie-Eve Royer, president at Bimbo Canada. “Not only will it bake the highest quality Dempster’s tortillas that Canadians love, but it will also create jobs for the region and improve food security in Ontario. As we continue to strive to feed Canadians, we look forward to continuing to work with the province, as well as local and industry partners, on this important mission.”

Headquartered in Etobicoke, Bimbo Canada employs more than 4,300 people across 16 baking plants and 11 distribution centers in Canada. The company produces and distributes more than 1,000 products for 18 brands, including Dempster’s, Villaggio, POM and Stonemill.