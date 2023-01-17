CHICAGO — Duncan Hines, a subsidiary of Conagra Brands, Inc., is expanding its partnership with Grammy Award-winning artist Dolly Parton through her licensing partner IMG. The company is adding four new baking mixes to the noted musician’s current portfolio with Duncan Hines, including a cornbread mix, biscuit mix, caramel turtle brownie mix and fudgy brownie mix.

Introduced last year, Ms. Parton’s baking mix line debuted with Southern-style coconut flavored cake mix, Southern-style banana flavored cake mix, creamy buttercream frosting and chocolate buttercream frosting.

“With Dolly’s partnership and incredible star power behind us, Duncan Hines and IMG launched one of the most successful new innovations in baking in 2022,” said Audrey Ingersoll, vice president of Sweet Treats at Conagra Brands. “We could not be more excited to continue to evolve this important partnership with the launch of four more baking mixes.”

The new products will be available nationwide beginning in January, at the suggested retail price of $3.49 for the brownie mixes and $3.29 for the biscuit and cornbread mixes. Starting in February, the new mixes will be available for a limited time as part of Dolly Parton’s Baking Collection box. The $40 collection includes the four new varieties, a themed tea towel, a themed spatula and collectible recipe cards featuring variations of the mixes.

“I knew Duncan Hines and I were bringing something special to the baking aisle when we launched our partnership last year, and I’ve been thrilled by the response,” Ms. Parton said. “I’m really excited to launch more baking mixes steeped in my Southern roots, like cornbread and biscuits. I think folks are really going to like them and hope they’ll bake up some special memories with family and friends.”