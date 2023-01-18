BURGSTALL, ITALY — Hannes Berger has been named the new chief executive officer of Dr. Schar SPA and will oversee the company’s global business.

Mr. Berger was most recently CEO and president of Dr. Schar USA, where he held the role for five years and was responsible for the company’s businesses in the United States, South America, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Under his leadership, Dr. Schar’s business in the United States more than doubled, according to the company.

“With the appointment of Hannes Berger, we want to continue on the growth path that has seen us play a leading role in recent years, always keeping a focus on innovation, which is the driver that will allow us to expand our business, reaching out into new territories and new nutritional categories,” said Ulrich Ladurner, chairman of the company.

In a recent interview with Food Business News, Mr. Berger called the market for gluten-free bread and rolls a “classic retail business” and said the company is looking at growth opportunities in foodservice and in snack applications like biscuits and crackers.

Today, Dr. Schar has 18 manufacturing plants in 11 countries and employs 1,500. In 2023, the company expects to exceed €500 million in sales ($541 million).