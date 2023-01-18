WASHINGTON — After an embattled speaker election process, the 118th Congress was officially sworn in shortly after midnight on Jan. 7, and new leadership for the House Committee on Agriculture was announced.

Republican member and long-standing congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson of Pennsylvania will assume the chair position. Democrat and former committee chairman, David Scott of Georgia, will serve as the ranking member.

On Jan. 16, the remaining committee members were selected. Newly appointed Republican representatives include John Rose of Tennessee, Ronny Jackson of Texas, Mark Alford of Missouri, Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon, Monica De La Cruz of Texas, John Durate of California, Nick Langworthy of New York, Max Miller of Ohio, Marc Molinaro of New York, Zach Nunn of Iowa, and Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin.

Frank Lucas of Oklahoma, who previously was committee chairman from 2011 to 2015 and was a part of drafting every farm bill since 1996, is also returning to the Agriculture Committee.

They will replace former committee members Vicky Hartzler of Missouri, who lost a primary bid; Rodney Davis of Illinois, whose district was eliminated; Chris Jacobs of New York, who retired from Congress; and Mayra Flores of Texas, who was defeated in the general election by Democrat Vicente Gonzalez; along with re-elected but exiting committee members Rick Allen of Georgia, Troy Balderson of Ohio, Michael Cloud of Texas, and Randy Feenstra of Iowa.

They will join fellow GOP members Austin Scott of Georgia, Rick Crawford of Arkansas, Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee, Doug LaMalfa of California, David Rouzer of North Carolina, Trent Kelly of Mississippi, Don Bacon of Nebraska, Dusty Johnson of South Dakota, Jim Baird of Indiana, Tracey Mann of Kansas, Mary Miller of Illinois, Barry Moore of Alabama, Kat Cammack of Florida and Brad Finstad of Minnesota.

Twenty-eight Democrats from the 117th Congress served on the House Committee on Agriculture, but only 19 will have the opportunity to serve alongside ranking member David Scott of Georgia for the 118th Congress, including Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, Alma Adams of North Carolina, Jahana Hayes of Connecticut, Shontel Brown of Ohio, Chellie Pingree of Maine, Ann McLane Kuster of New Hampshire, Ro Khanna of California, Lou Correa of California, Josh Harder of California, Kim Schrier of Washington, Sanford Bishop of Georgia, Jim Costa of California, Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan of Alabama, Stacey Plaskett of the US Virgin Islands, Salud Carbajal of California, Angie Craig of Minnesota, Jimmy Panetta of California, Marcy Kaptur of Ohio and Sharice Davids of Kansas.

Former members Cheri Bustos and Bobby Rush, both of Illinois, retired at the end of their terms. Filemon Vela of Texas resigned during the middle of his term in 2022. The following members were defeated during the 2022 midterms: Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, Tom O’Halleran of Arizona, Al Lawson of Florida and Cindy Axne of Iowa.

Democratic agriculture committee members for the 118th Congress will be announced at a later date.