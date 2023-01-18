MANHATTAN, KAN. — Legendary Kansas State University football coach Bill Snyder paid a visit Jan. 12 to the Grain Craft Innovation and Quality (GCIQ) Laboratory in Manhattan. He was given a tour by Katherine Brower, wheat innovation and bake lab manager for Grain Craft. Opened last October, the GCIQ features three laboratory spaces with one each devoted to wheat, flour and baking. Mr. Snyder visited the GCIQ as part of a tour of the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center, where the Grain Craft labs are located. Mr. Snyder retired as head coach of the K-State Wildcats following the 2018 season, after a career leading the team beginning in 1989. In addition to compiling a 215-117 record as head coach, he led the Wildcats to victories in nine Bowl games.