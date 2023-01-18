LONDON — More consumers are considering nutrient density to be an important part of their diets while growth in the number of consumers reducing their meat consumption is leveling off, according to a survey from consultancy New Nutrition Business.

Nutrient density was mentioned by 18% of consumers in the five-country survey, which compared with 12% in 2021. Brazil had the highest level for nutrient density at 37% and was followed by Spain at 23%.

“Compared to 2021, this was the eating behavior that had the biggest increase in consumer interest,” said Julian Mellentin, director of London-based New Nutrition Business.

The United States, the United Kingdom and Australia were the other countries in the survey.

Among all five countries, 24% of respondents said they were reducing meat consumption, which was the same percentage as in 2020. The highest percentages for consumers eating less meat were Brazil at 31% and Spain at 30%. Reducing meat consumption is more common among consumers aged 55 and over than among younger consumers, according to the survey.

Source: New Nutrition Business

“It seems counter-intuitive, but it's what we have been finding for several years, as have many of our customers,” Mr. Mellentin said. “The idea that it’s the young driving meat reducing largely comes from lazy journalism.”

Among all five countries, 26% said they were trying to eat fewer carbohydrates, which was the same percentage as in 2021.

“Consumer beliefs about food and health have become increasingly diverse over the last 10 years,” Mr. Mellentin said. “People do their own research online and try out new eating patterns to find out what works for them, and interestingly, most eating patterns reach a natural ceiling with about 25% to 30% of consumers. With the exception of sugar reduction, very few become a truly mass behavior.”