CAMBRIDGE, ONT. – Blendtek Ingredients, Inc. will supply Cargill ingredients under an agreement between the two companies that will strengthen Cargill’s distribution network across Canada with Blendtek’s locally stocked distribution capabilities. The Cargill ingredients include starches and texturizing systems, high-stability oils and specialty fats, sweeteners, sugar-reduction systems, traditional and artisanal chocolate, and cocoa.

“Partnering with Cargill, a trusted market leader recognized for its top tier ingredient portfolio and technical expertise, will support the continued expansion of our ingredient solutions and product development services,” said Rob Bianchin, vice president of Cambridge-based Blendtek Ingredients.