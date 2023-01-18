MEXICO CITY — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV has received a top rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for its efforts to combat climate change.

The company earned the maximum “A” score for its actions, achieved by only 2% of the more than 15,000 companies across industries worldwide that disclosed their environmental impact information to the CDP. Grupo Bimbo is the only Mexican food company to receive an “A” rating.

“We are very proud to receive, for the first time, this high rating that CDP gives to companies working to make this a better world,” said Rafael Pamias, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer, Grupo Bimbo. “A year ago, Grupo Bimbo made a firm commitment to become a company with zero net carbon emissions by 2050, setting goals validated by science-based targets, driving us to generate actions throughout our value chain and thus continue to achieve the objectives set out in our sustainability strategy.”

The award is the latest achievement for the company in its continued push toward renewable energy. In addition to producing zero net carbon emissions by 2050, Grupo Bimbo joined the RE100 initiative in 2018 with the goal of using 100% renewable electricity globally by 2025.

The CDP takes numerous variables into account when awarding an “A” score, including how companies report their progress and if it’s done with clear objectives and complete transparency.

Grupo Bimbo received the award at the 2022 CDP Awards in Sao Paulo, Brazil. A non-profit organization, CDP allows companies to disclose their environmental impact and compare it to other companies. This information is used by hundreds of investors and buyers who ask companies to disclose their numbers annually.