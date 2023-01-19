DAVIS, CALIF. — GoodWheat pasta, a high-fiber brand from Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., now displays a Heart-Check mark from the American Heart Association (AHA) on all five varieties of the brand’s pasta. Since its launch in 1995, the AHA’s Heart-Check mark has signified to consumers that the AHA approves of a product’s nutritional value as part of a balanced diet.

"Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US, and studies show that eating more fiber-rich foods can help foster good heart health," said Stan Jacot, president and chief executive officer of Arcadia. "With four times more fiber than traditional wheat pasta and its great taste, GoodWheat delivers the fiber we need in a better-for-you version of the pasta we love. We are proud that GoodWheat pasta has received the American Heart Association Heart-Check certification, validating that it meets their criteria for heart-healthy foods."

Arcadia launched GoodWheat pasta in spring of 2022. The single-ingredient pasta features 8 grams of fiber and 9 grams of protein per serving and is made using wheat grown in the United States.

"For families who are looking for naturally nourishing and convenient meal solutions, GoodWheat pasta is the perfect pick," said Shari Steinbach, MS RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist. "With its amazing taste and nutritional benefits, GoodWheat is sure to be a family favorite and is a simple and affordable way for pasta lovers of all ages to add fiber to meals without sacrificing taste."

GoodWheat pasta is available at select retailers nationwide and online.