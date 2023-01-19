JACKSON, MICH. — International ingredient supplier Dawn Foods is joining the nonprofit For Goodness Cakes in a three-year partnership. For Goodness Cakes matches volunteer bakers with foster organizations to provide foster children with celebratory cake on significant dates.

"Celebrating people matters, and Dawn believes everyone deserves to have their birthday recognized," said Sarah Richmond, director, Dawn Corporate Giving. "We were inspired by the mission of For Goodness Cakes and immediately saw the shared values between our organizations. Celebrating and supporting people is part of the DNA of our company, and we look forward to the positive impact Dawn and For Goodness Cakes can have together."

Dawn Foods is the first corporate sponsor of For Goodness Cakes and will help fund new cake hubs in Jackson, Mich., Kansas City, Louisville, Ky., and Seattle, Wash. For Goodness Cakes operates in dozens of locations across the country, and Dawn Foods also will sponsor existing hubs in Houston, Los Angeles, Detroit, Northern New Jersey and Minneapolis.

"With over 400,000 foster children across the country, there are too many youths who have never had a birthday celebration," said Jaime Lehman, co-founder and executive director of For Goodness Cakes. "Everyone has a birthday, and everyone deserves to be seen and recognized, which is why we are thankful for like-minded partners like Dawn Foods and the impact we can have together to make even more celebrations happen for those in need — one cake at a time."