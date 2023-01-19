NEW YORK — Private equity firm Astara Capital Partners, LLC is investing in Wyandot Snacks, a Marion, Ohio-based contract manufacturer of snacks, cereals and better-for-you foods. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to partner with Astara on this exciting new chapter for Wyandot,” said Dewey Armstrong, chief executive officer of Wyandot Snacks. “Astara’s investment will allow Wyandot to better serve our customers and accelerate our growth — while upholding the legacy and core values instilled by the Brown family that have made Wyandot a success since its founding over 85 years ago.”

Lindsey Tannenbaum, a partner at Astara, added, “Wyandot is a leading manufacturer of snack foods with long-standing customer relationships and a strong reputation for quality, customer service and product innovation. As a result of Astara’s investment, Wyandot will benefit from being debt-free and having access to significant strategic, operational, and financial resources of Astara.”

Astara said the investment in Wyandot will be the second for the Astara Capital Fund I, LP. The firm’s first investment was in Del-Air Heating and Air Conditioning in November 2022.