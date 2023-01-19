WASHINGTON — Tyllor Ledford has been promoted to market analyst for US Wheat Associates (US Wheat) after serving as assistant director of the West Coast office in Portland, Ore., since August 2021.

“We are very pleased to recognize Tyllor’s strong contribution to our customer support and crop quality efforts with this promotion to market analyst,” said Steve Mercer, vice president of communications at USW. “Providing global and domestic market analysis, including unique information on US wheat export pricing, is an important part of our trade service effort. Tyllor has the educational background and people skills to excel in this position.”

Ms. Ledford joined US Wheat after completing both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agricultural and applied economics from Texas Tech University. Her master’s thesis focused on the relationship between food security and conflict patterns in Africa and was awarded the 2022 Outstanding Master’s Thesis by the Southern Agricultural Economics Association.

As a Texas Tech graduate research assistant, she interned with Colorado State University Extension and gained additional experience through agribusiness academic immersion programs in China and Spain.

US Wheat is the export market development organization for the US wheat industry, active in more than 100 countries with 15 strategically located offices to help wheat buyers, millers, bakers, wheat food processors and government officials understand the quality, value and reliability of all six US wheat classes.