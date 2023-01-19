LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Post Consumer Brands is partnering with Disney to celebrate the media company’s 100th anniversary, or Disney100, with the launch of limited-edition cereal varieties.

The collaboration features a new confetti cake-flavored cereal puffs, fruity Mickey Mouse-shaped cereal and a limited-edition collector’s tin. Disney and Pixar characters adorn the fruity Mickey Mouse-shaped cereal box and the confetti cake-flavored cereal boxes will feature three different packaging designs throughout the year. Both varieties will be available at retailers nationwide through 2023.

Available exclusively at Walmart.com, the limited-edition collector’s tin contains a box of the confetti cake-flavored cereal featuring retro packaging that nods to Post and Disney’s first cereal collaboration in 1934.

"Post Consumer Brands is honored to join in the celebration of Disney100 alongside other manufacturers creating unique offerings this year," said Logan Sohn, senior brand manager at Post Consumer Brands. "We are inspired by Disney and the wonder they've unlocked for consumers over the past 100 years, and we hope these themed cereal offerings help bring the celebration to life at the breakfast table."