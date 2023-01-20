MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is taking its Cinnamon Toast Crunch brand to the snack aisle with the launch of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bugles. The new snack features cone-shaped Bugles snacks with a dusting of Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s Cinnadust.

The new snacks are available exclusively at convenience stores for a suggested retail price of $2.99.

General Mills introduced Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal in 1984. Over the past nearly 40 years, General Mills has added different varieties of cereal within the Cinnamon Toast Crunch portfolio. More recently, the company has looked to branch out the brand to other categories. In 2020, General Mills partnered with B&G Foods to launch

, which features a blend of cinnamon and sugar paired with sweet notes of vanilla, caramel and graham. Last year, B&G again teamed up with General Mills to launch

. Most recently, General Mills debuted

, a new product targeted to the snacking occasion.