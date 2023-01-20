NEW YORK — Low carb bread brand Hero Bread is partnering with fast-casual chain Just Salad on the restaurant’s permanent wrap menu. Alongside the partnership’s debut, Just Salad also is releasing a seasonal menu that features the 2 gram net carb Hero wrap in a Honey Crispy Chicken Wrap.

“I started Hero Bread to create delicious bread and baked goods that give people the freedom to eat what they want without compromise or consequences,” said Cole Glass, chief executive officer and founder of Hero Bread. “Launching our wrap at Just Salad nationally increases accessibility, and Just Salad’s commitment to the healthiest high-quality ingredients aligns perfectly with our mission at Hero Bread.”

In early summer of 2022, Hero introduced its low carb bread to Subway franchises nationwide. By October, the company’s classic white bread had reached No. 1 bestseller in Amazon’s sliced white bread category.

“We’re excited to offer our customers a new better-for-you wrap option that doesn’t compromise on taste or nutrition,” said Jhonny Castro, culinary director at Just Salad. “With health and quality at the forefront of Just Salad’s culinary innovation, we are proud to further our mission by partnering with Hero Bread to launch our new wrap menu.”