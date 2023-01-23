MINNEAPOLIS — Cargill has completed the acquisition of Owensboro Grain Company, LLC, a fifth-generation family-owned soybean processing facility and refinery located in Owensboro, Ky. The transaction was first announced in November 2022.

“Today marks a significant milestone as we welcome Owensboro Grain Co. into our Cargill family,” said Leonardo Aguiar, president of Cargill’s North American agricultural supply chain. “The addition of Owensboro Grain is an essential step on our journey to creating a connected, resilient and modernized grain experience for our customers and the markets we serve.”

The addition of Owensboro Grain Company enhances Cargill’s efforts to modernize and increase capacity across its North American oilseeds network to support growing demand driven by food, feed and renewable fuel markets.

Owensboro Grain Co. was founded in 1906 as a small grain merchant and today operates a fully integrated soy processing facility, producing soy products, including protein meal and hull pellets for animal feeds, crude and degummed oil, lecithin, various blends of refined vegetable oil for human consumption, biodiesel, glycerin and industrial waxes. Sourcing from multiple states, the company crushes more than 100,000 bus of soybeans daily.