DENVER — Greg Garrett has joined Ardent Mills as director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). In his new role, Mr. Garrett will be responsible for the creation, implementation and ongoing evolution of Ardent Mills’ DEI framework. Additionally, the DEI team will develop targeted programs and initiatives that attract, hire and maintain a diverse and inclusive workplace and support Ardent Mills’ pursuit to lead the industry toward a more equitable environment, the company said.

Mr. Garrett joins Ardent Mills from Westfield, where he worked cross functionally to integrate DEI initiatives across distribution, marketing and human resources groups, provided oversight and support to employee resource groups that increased cultural competence, and strengthened employee engagement and drove incremental revenue growth. Earlier, he held DEI roles at Asurion and State Farm.

“DEI is a core part of our culture at Ardent Mills as we aim to attract and retain talent that represents the communities in which we serve and operate,” said Heather Dumas, chief people officer at Ardent Mills. “Greg’s experience growing and developing DEI programs and driving employee engagement will be invaluable to our expanding Employee Resource Groups (ERG) network, community initiatives and HR practices.”