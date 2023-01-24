PLANO, TEXAS — Stacy’s Pita Chips, a brand of Frito-Lay North America, released a short film, Rise, at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, hosted Jan. 20-23 in Park City, Utah.

The film honors the resilience and perseverance of women entrepreneurs, the company said, and will be celebrated as part of the latest class of Stacy’s Rise Project. Created in 2017 by the woman-founded company, the Rise Project is a grant and membership program made to connect and support female entrepreneurs. Since its founding, the company has invested thousands of dollars in women-led businesses.

Rise highlights the stories of three previous Rise Project winners and their brands: Kola Goodies, San Francisco; Todo Verde, Los Angeles; and Progeny Coffee, Berkeley, Calif. The film was created by Prettybird filmmaker Nisha Ganatra and includes poetry from New York Times bestselling author Rupi Kaur.

Rise was produced almost entirely (92%) by women, the company said. The film was made in partnership with Hello Sunshine, a media company founded by actress Reese Witherspoon that focuses on women-driven stories.

“Hello Sunshine’s mission is to amplify women’s stories and experiences, and that’s why it was so important for us to team up with Stacy’s Pita Chips for the Stacy’s Rise Project,” Ms. Witherspoon said. “I’m so proud of what we created together and am excited for everyone to see Rise and be inspired by these incredible women.”

In addition to screening at Sundance, Rise is available on Prime Video. More information on the making of the film can be found here.



