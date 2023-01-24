JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Stellar, an integrated firm specializing in automation, silo and conveying, packaging and spiral freezing for the baking industry, announced four executive and officer promotions.

The promotions include Brian Ellison to chief information officer, Tim Jenkins to senior vice president of the commercial group, Robbie Roberson to vice president in aftermarket refrigeration services and Mike Sveska to vice president in mechanical services.

“These leadership changes will greatly benefit our team as we begin the new year,” said Brian Kappele, chief executive officer of Stellar. "All of these individuals are key contributors to our success and will continue to help us succeed as a world-class company.”

Mr. Ellison, who has 30 years of experience in information technology, joined Stellar in 2015 as vice president of information services. As chief information officer, he will continue to work with the executive team to advance innovation at the company.

Mr. Roberson joined the company in 2018 and has over 20 years of experience, working in commercial refrigeration markets and managing operations across the globe. He will manage the company’s parts, service, compressor rebuilds and procurement business units in his new role.

Mr. Sveska joined Stellar in 2014 and has completed many of the company’s mechanical projects. In his new role he will be responsible for the continued growth of all aspects of mechanical services.

Joining the company in 2007 as assistant project manager, Mr. Jenkins has completed multiple higher education projects for the company. He will manage the commercial, institutional, federal and health care business units, including project pursuits, preconstruction, operations and profit and losses, Stellar said.