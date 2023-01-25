WASHINGTON — Kerwin Brown, president and chief executive officer of BEMA (Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds), has been appointed to the board of the National Association of Manufacturers’ Council of Manufacturing Associations (CMA). The CMA is made up of more than 200 industry-specific manufacturing associations representing 130,000 companies worldwide.

Mr. Brown has led BEMA since April 2005. Earlier, he was marketing and communications manager at Shick USA.

He received a bachelor’s degree in marketing and information systems at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, and a master’s degree in marketing and database management at the University of Missouri in Kansas City.

In addition to Mr. Brown, others appointed to the 2023 CMA board included Leslie Sarasin, president and CEO of FMI — The Food Industry Association, and Corey Rosenbusch, president and CEO of The Fertilizer Institute. Melissa Hockstad, president and CEO of the American Cleaning Institute, was named chair of the board, while Jennifer Abril, president and CEO of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates, was named vice chair.