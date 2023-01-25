DETROIT — Second Nature Brands, a better-for-you brand acquired by CapVest Partners LLP last April, has named Chris Caswell as its new chief financial officer. Before joining Second Nature Brands, Mr. Caswell was CFO at Welch Foods Inc. for four years. Earlier, Mr. Caswell held positions at retail company Clarks Americas, academic intervention company Resiliency for Life and beverage company Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

“We are delighted to welcome Chris to Second Nature Brands,” said Victor Mehren, chief executive officer of Second Nature Brands. “He is a leader of the highest caliber with extensive financial and operational experience with a deep understanding of the food, snacking and retail sectors. Supported by our majority owner CapVest, we have ambitious plans to grow Second Nature Brands into a US leader in better snacks and treats and with his extensive experience and insight Chris will play a leading role in helping us realize these exciting plans.”

Second Nature Brands owns a snack portfolio that includes Kar’s Nuts, Second Nature Snacks, Sanders and Brownie Brittle.

“This is a very exciting time to be joining Second Nature Brands and I look forward to working with Victor and the team to build on their successes to date,” Mr. Caswell said. “Supported by such a strong and experienced owner, we have a great opportunity to grow the company and gain market share and I’m excited about helping build the Second Nature Brands Snacks and Treats platform organically and through strategic acquisitions.”