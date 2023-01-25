ROBESONIA, PA. — Reading Bakery Systems has made its sustainably designed, electric-powered convection oven available for customer product trials at the RBS Science & Innovation Center. The 2 zone convection oven offers similar baking to a gas-powered oven and comes with energy-efficiency and emission-reducing benefits of electric penthouses, according to the company.

“It is our charge to develop innovative equipment and system solutions that meet the sustainability-focused guidelines of the future,” said Cameron Johnston, director of engineering at RBS. “Our equipment and systems are renowned for operational efficiency, reliability and longevity. So it is important that we lead electric oven adoption.”

Before offering trials to customers, RBS ran organoleptic tests and piloted research to prove product parity, which means the same snacks may be made on the electric-powered oven with the same quality, textures and taste of those made on a gas-powered oven. Control points and baking profiles are the same on an electric oven, resulting in no significant difference in chamber humidity, according to RBS. The electric oven is slightly less responsive to settle from a temperature adjustment, but the baking process is more energy efficient due to less products of combustion and less humidity need to be exhausted.