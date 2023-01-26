WASHINGTON, MO. – Osage Food Products has launched SolvPro vegan plant protein blends for a range of end-use applications. The product line has six stock-keeping units (SKUs). Each one has adequate levels of all the essential amino acids to deliver a protein digestibility corrected amino acid score (PDCAAS) of 1.0, the highest score possible and equal to the PDCAAS of eggs, according to the Washington, Mo.-based company.

The EverPro protein isolate, a barley protein created by EverGrain Ingredients, is in the SolvPro 008 and 009 systems in combination with pea protein isolate and masking agents, said Bill Dickinson, president of Osage Food Products.

“This system allows for a very high usage level and protein levels beyond anything currently on the market (over 30 grams per serving) with no thick viscosity, chalkiness or off-flavors,” Mr. Dickinson said.

EverPro is sourced from upcycled brewers’ spent grains and delivers solubility, better taste and texture in protein-fortified nutritional beverages, according to Osage Food Products. EverPro is Upcycled Certified and Non-GMO Project verified.

“We’re so excited to partner with Osage Food Products on their SolvPro solution,” said Greg Belt, chief executive officer of St. Louis-based EverGrain, “It truly is a solve, with plants working harder together to give consumers what they crave: great taste, nutrition and sustainability in their plant-based protein shakes. Both EverPro and SolvPro also go great in dairy alternatives, coffee and nutrition bars.”