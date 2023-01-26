NEW YORK — Dawn Willoughby, who most recently was executive vice president and chief operating officer of The Clorox Co., has been appointed to the board of directors at IFF as an independent director, effective Feb. 1.

Ms. Willoughby left Clorox in 2019. Previously, she spent nine years with The Procter & Gamble Co. in sales management roles. She serves as a director on the boards of The J.M. Smucker Co. and TE Connectivity.

Ms. Willoughby received a bachelor’s degree in sports management from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of California.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dawn to the IFF board as we continue to evolve our board consistent with the plans announced in our December investor day and prioritize the addition of senior executives with the most relevant skills, leadership experience and business expertise needed to support our company’s continued growth and transformation,” said Dale Morrison, chair of IFF’s board of directors. “Dawn’s deep understanding for the unique needs and expectations of IFF’s customers and partners will be valuable to our board and management team as we continue executing on our new long-term strategic and financial vision.”

Ms. Willoughby said, “I have long admired IFF’s world-class portfolio, strong commitment to innovation and customer-centric approach, and I am honored to join the board as IFF becomes an even better partner for its diverse and global customer base.”