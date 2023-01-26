LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Post Consumer Brands is launching a line of cereals called Sweet Dreams aimed at encouraging healthy sleeping patterns. Marketed toward adults, the cereal targets an evening snacking occasion that can become part of a consumer’s evening routine.

The cereal is currently available in two flavors:

Blueberry Midnight: whole grain cereal flakes with blueberries as well as lavender and chamomile flavors.

Honey Moonglow: whole grain cereal flakes flavored with honey, vanilla, lavender and chamomile.

Both varieties contain a blend of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E, zinc, folic acid and B vitamins, which promote natural melatonin production, according to the company.